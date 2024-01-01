Convert LKR to WST at the real exchange rate

500 Sri Lankan rupees to Samoan talas

500 lkr
4.45 wst

Sr1.000 LKR = WS$0.008906 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:15
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.3650.78883.4221.5040.9331.3543.673
1 CAD0.73210.57761.0951.1020.6830.9922.69
1 GBP1.2691.7331105.8791.9091.1851.7194.662
1 INR0.0120.0160.00910.0180.0110.0160.044

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Samoan Tala
1 LKR0.00891 WST
5 LKR0.04453 WST
10 LKR0.08906 WST
20 LKR0.17812 WST
50 LKR0.44531 WST
100 LKR0.89062 WST
250 LKR2.22656 WST
500 LKR4.45313 WST
1000 LKR8.90625 WST
2000 LKR17.81250 WST
5000 LKR44.53125 WST
10000 LKR89.06250 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 WST112.28100 LKR
5 WST561.40500 LKR
10 WST1,122.81000 LKR
20 WST2,245.62000 LKR
50 WST5,614.05000 LKR
100 WST11,228.10000 LKR
250 WST28,070.25000 LKR
500 WST56,140.50000 LKR
1000 WST112,281.00000 LKR
2000 WST224,562.00000 LKR
5000 WST561,405.00000 LKR
10000 WST1,122,810.00000 LKR