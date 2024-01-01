10 Samoan talas to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert WST to LKR at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = Sr108.1 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:47
WST to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

LKR
1 WST to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High111.4790113.0300
Low107.1260107.1260
Average109.0207110.0057
Change-2.83%-2.62%
1 WST to LKR stats

The performance of WST to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 111.4790 and a 30 day low of 107.1260. This means the 30 day average was 109.0207. The change for WST to LKR was -2.83.

The performance of WST to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 113.0300 and a 90 day low of 107.1260. This means the 90 day average was 110.0057. The change for WST to LKR was -2.62.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Samoan talas to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 WST108.09400 LKR
5 WST540.47000 LKR
10 WST1080.94000 LKR
20 WST2161.88000 LKR
50 WST5404.70000 LKR
100 WST10809.40000 LKR
250 WST27023.50000 LKR
500 WST54047.00000 LKR
1000 WST108094.00000 LKR
2000 WST216188.00000 LKR
5000 WST540470.00000 LKR
10000 WST1080940.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Samoan Tala
1 LKR0.00925 WST
5 LKR0.04626 WST
10 LKR0.09251 WST
20 LKR0.18502 WST
50 LKR0.46256 WST
100 LKR0.92512 WST
250 LKR2.31280 WST
500 LKR4.62560 WST
1000 LKR9.25121 WST
2000 LKR18.50242 WST
5000 LKR46.25605 WST
10000 LKR92.51210 WST