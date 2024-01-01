Convert LKR to MZN at the real exchange rate

1 Sri Lankan rupee to Mozambican meticals

1 lkr
0.21 mzn

Sr1.000 LKR = MT0.2088 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:09
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.3650.78883.4181.5050.9331.3553.673
1 CAD0.73210.57761.0961.1020.6840.9922.69
1 GBP1.2691.7331105.8611.9091.1841.7194.661
1 INR0.0120.0160.00910.0180.0110.0160.044

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupee

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Mozambican Metical
1 LKR0.20878 MZN
5 LKR1.04389 MZN
10 LKR2.08777 MZN
20 LKR4.17554 MZN
50 LKR10.43885 MZN
100 LKR20.87770 MZN
250 LKR52.19425 MZN
500 LKR104.38850 MZN
1000 LKR208.77700 MZN
2000 LKR417.55400 MZN
5000 LKR1,043.88500 MZN
10000 LKR2,087.77000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MZN4.78980 LKR
5 MZN23.94900 LKR
10 MZN47.89800 LKR
20 MZN95.79600 LKR
50 MZN239.49000 LKR
100 MZN478.98000 LKR
250 MZN1,197.45000 LKR
500 MZN2,394.90000 LKR
1000 MZN4,789.80000 LKR
2000 MZN9,579.60000 LKR
5000 MZN23,949.00000 LKR
10000 MZN47,898.00000 LKR