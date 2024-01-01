Convert LKR to MVR at the real exchange rate

1 thousand Sri Lankan rupees to Maldivian rufiyaas

1,000 lkr
49.90 mvr

Sr1.000 LKR = MVR0.04990 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:05
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 LKR0.04990 MVR
5 LKR0.24949 MVR
10 LKR0.49899 MVR
20 LKR0.99797 MVR
50 LKR2.49493 MVR
100 LKR4.98985 MVR
250 LKR12.47463 MVR
500 LKR24.94925 MVR
1000 LKR49.89850 MVR
2000 LKR99.79700 MVR
5000 LKR249.49250 MVR
10000 LKR498.98500 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MVR20.04070 LKR
5 MVR100.20350 LKR
10 MVR200.40700 LKR
20 MVR400.81400 LKR
50 MVR1,002.03500 LKR
100 MVR2,004.07000 LKR
250 MVR5,010.17500 LKR
500 MVR10,020.35000 LKR
1000 MVR20,040.70000 LKR
2000 MVR40,081.40000 LKR
5000 MVR100,203.50000 LKR
10000 MVR200,407.00000 LKR