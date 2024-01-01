Sri Lankan rupees to Myanmar kyats today

1,000 lkr
6,896.33 mmk

Sr1.000 LKR = K6.896 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:57
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Myanma Kyat
1 LKR6.89633 MMK
5 LKR34.48165 MMK
10 LKR68.96330 MMK
20 LKR137.92660 MMK
50 LKR344.81650 MMK
100 LKR689.63300 MMK
250 LKR1,724.08250 MMK
500 LKR3,448.16500 MMK
1000 LKR6,896.33000 MMK
2000 LKR13,792.66000 MMK
5000 LKR34,481.65000 MMK
10000 LKR68,963.30000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MMK0.14501 LKR
5 MMK0.72503 LKR
10 MMK1.45005 LKR
20 MMK2.90010 LKR
50 MMK7.25025 LKR
100 MMK14.50050 LKR
250 MMK36.25125 LKR
500 MMK72.50250 LKR
1000 MMK145.00500 LKR
2000 MMK290.01000 LKR
5000 MMK725.02500 LKR
10000 MMK1,450.05000 LKR