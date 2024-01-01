Convert LAK to VND at the real exchange rate

10 Laotian kips to Vietnamese dongs

10 lak
12 vnd

₭1.000 LAK = ₫1.157 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:58
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Vietnamese Dong
1 LAK1.15739 VND
5 LAK5.78695 VND
10 LAK11.57390 VND
20 LAK23.14780 VND
50 LAK57.86950 VND
100 LAK115.73900 VND
250 LAK289.34750 VND
500 LAK578.69500 VND
1000 LAK1,157.39000 VND
2000 LAK2,314.78000 VND
5000 LAK5,786.95000 VND
10000 LAK11,573.90000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Laotian Kip
1000 VND864.01400 LAK
2000 VND1,728.02800 LAK
5000 VND4,320.07000 LAK
10000 VND8,640.14000 LAK
20000 VND17,280.28000 LAK
50000 VND43,200.70000 LAK
100000 VND86,401.40000 LAK
200000 VND172,802.80000 LAK
500000 VND432,007.00000 LAK
1000000 VND864,014.00000 LAK
2000000 VND1,728,028.00000 LAK
5000000 VND4,320,070.00000 LAK