1 thousand Vietnamese dongs to Laotian kips

₫1.000 VND = ₭0.8643 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:43
VND to LAK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

LAK
1 VND to LAKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.89840.8999
Low0.86330.8633
Average0.88420.8870
Change-3.73%-1.32%
1 VND to LAK stats

The performance of VND to LAK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8984 and a 30 day low of 0.8633. This means the 30 day average was 0.8842. The change for VND to LAK was -3.73.

The performance of VND to LAK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8999 and a 90 day low of 0.8633. This means the 90 day average was 0.8870. The change for VND to LAK was -1.32.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Laotian Kip
1000 VND864.27200 LAK
2000 VND1,728.54400 LAK
5000 VND4,321.36000 LAK
10000 VND8,642.72000 LAK
20000 VND17,285.44000 LAK
50000 VND43,213.60000 LAK
100000 VND86,427.20000 LAK
200000 VND172,854.40000 LAK
500000 VND432,136.00000 LAK
1000000 VND864,272.00000 LAK
2000000 VND1,728,544.00000 LAK
5000000 VND4,321,360.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Vietnamese Dong
1 LAK1.15704 VND
5 LAK5.78520 VND
10 LAK11.57040 VND
20 LAK23.14080 VND
50 LAK57.85200 VND
100 LAK115.70400 VND
250 LAK289.26000 VND
500 LAK578.52000 VND
1000 LAK1,157.04000 VND
2000 LAK2,314.08000 VND
5000 LAK5,785.20000 VND
10000 LAK11,570.40000 VND