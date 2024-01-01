Convert LAK to UGX at the real exchange rate

20 Laotian kips to Ugandan shillings

20 lak
3 ugx

₭1.000 LAK = Ush0.1684 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPAUDCADZARINRSGD
1 USD10.9340.7881.5041.36818.14783.431.354
1 EUR1.07110.8451.6111.46519.43989.371.45
1 GBP1.2681.18411.9071.73523.015105.8091.717
1 AUD0.6650.6210.52410.90912.06755.4760.9

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Laotian kips to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Laotian kips

LAK to USD

LAK to EUR

LAK to GBP

LAK to AUD

LAK to CAD

LAK to ZAR

LAK to INR

LAK to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Ugandan Shilling
1 LAK0.16842 UGX
5 LAK0.84212 UGX
10 LAK1.68424 UGX
20 LAK3.36848 UGX
50 LAK8.42120 UGX
100 LAK16.84240 UGX
250 LAK42.10600 UGX
500 LAK84.21200 UGX
1000 LAK168.42400 UGX
2000 LAK336.84800 UGX
5000 LAK842.12000 UGX
10000 LAK1,684.24000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Laotian Kip
1 UGX5.93739 LAK
5 UGX29.68695 LAK
10 UGX59.37390 LAK
20 UGX118.74780 LAK
50 UGX296.86950 LAK
100 UGX593.73900 LAK
250 UGX1,484.34750 LAK
500 UGX2,968.69500 LAK
1000 UGX5,937.39000 LAK
2000 UGX11,874.78000 LAK
5000 UGX29,686.95000 LAK
10000 UGX59,373.90000 LAK