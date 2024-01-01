1 thousand Ugandan shillings to Laotian kips

Convert UGX to LAK at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = ₭5.986 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:16
UGX to LAK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

LAK
1 UGX to LAKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.01656.0165
Low5.96785.9263
Average5.99015.9623
Change0.31%0.64%
1 UGX to LAK stats

The performance of UGX to LAK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.0165 and a 30 day low of 5.9678. This means the 30 day average was 5.9901. The change for UGX to LAK was 0.31.

The performance of UGX to LAK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.0165 and a 90 day low of 5.9263. This means the 90 day average was 5.9623. The change for UGX to LAK was 0.64.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Laotian Kip
1 UGX5.98614 LAK
5 UGX29.93070 LAK
10 UGX59.86140 LAK
20 UGX119.72280 LAK
50 UGX299.30700 LAK
100 UGX598.61400 LAK
250 UGX1,496.53500 LAK
500 UGX2,993.07000 LAK
1000 UGX5,986.14000 LAK
2000 UGX11,972.28000 LAK
5000 UGX29,930.70000 LAK
10000 UGX59,861.40000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Ugandan Shilling
1 LAK0.16705 UGX
5 LAK0.83527 UGX
10 LAK1.67053 UGX
20 LAK3.34106 UGX
50 LAK8.35265 UGX
100 LAK16.70530 UGX
250 LAK41.76325 UGX
500 LAK83.52650 UGX
1000 LAK167.05300 UGX
2000 LAK334.10600 UGX
5000 LAK835.26500 UGX
10000 LAK1,670.53000 UGX