Convert LAK to PLN at the real exchange rate

5,000 Laotian kips to Polish zloty

5,000 lak
0.91 pln

₭1.000 LAK = zł0.0001825 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:03
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Laotian kips to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Polish Zloty
1 LAK0.00018 PLN
5 LAK0.00091 PLN
10 LAK0.00183 PLN
20 LAK0.00365 PLN
50 LAK0.00913 PLN
100 LAK0.01825 PLN
250 LAK0.04563 PLN
500 LAK0.09126 PLN
1000 LAK0.18251 PLN
2000 LAK0.36503 PLN
5000 LAK0.91257 PLN
10000 LAK1.82513 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Laotian Kip
1 PLN5,479.06000 LAK
5 PLN27,395.30000 LAK
10 PLN54,790.60000 LAK
20 PLN109,581.20000 LAK
50 PLN273,953.00000 LAK
100 PLN547,906.00000 LAK
250 PLN1,369,765.00000 LAK
500 PLN2,739,530.00000 LAK
1000 PLN5,479,060.00000 LAK
2000 PLN10,958,120.00000 LAK
5000 PLN27,395,300.00000 LAK
10000 PLN54,790,600.00000 LAK