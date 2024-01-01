20 Laotian kips to Malaysian ringgits

Convert LAK to MYR

20 lak
0.00 myr

₭1.000 LAK = RM0.0002140 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:50
How to convert Laotian kips to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Malaysian Ringgit
1 LAK0.00021 MYR
5 LAK0.00107 MYR
10 LAK0.00214 MYR
20 LAK0.00428 MYR
50 LAK0.01070 MYR
100 LAK0.02140 MYR
250 LAK0.05350 MYR
500 LAK0.10700 MYR
1000 LAK0.21401 MYR
2000 LAK0.42801 MYR
5000 LAK1.07004 MYR
10000 LAK2.14007 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Laotian Kip
1 MYR4,672.74000 LAK
5 MYR23,363.70000 LAK
10 MYR46,727.40000 LAK
20 MYR93,454.80000 LAK
50 MYR233,637.00000 LAK
100 MYR467,274.00000 LAK
250 MYR1,168,185.00000 LAK
500 MYR2,336,370.00000 LAK
1000 MYR4,672,740.00000 LAK
2000 MYR9,345,480.00000 LAK
5000 MYR23,363,700.00000 LAK
10000 MYR46,727,400.00000 LAK