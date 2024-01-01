1 Laotian kip to Myanmar kyats

₭1.000 LAK = K0.09561 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:19
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Myanma Kyat
1 LAK0.09561 MMK
5 LAK0.47807 MMK
10 LAK0.95614 MMK
20 LAK1.91229 MMK
50 LAK4.78072 MMK
100 LAK9.56144 MMK
250 LAK23.90360 MMK
500 LAK47.80720 MMK
1000 LAK95.61440 MMK
2000 LAK191.22880 MMK
5000 LAK478.07200 MMK
10000 LAK956.14400 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Laotian Kip
1 MMK10.45870 LAK
5 MMK52.29350 LAK
10 MMK104.58700 LAK
20 MMK209.17400 LAK
50 MMK522.93500 LAK
100 MMK1,045.87000 LAK
250 MMK2,614.67500 LAK
500 MMK5,229.35000 LAK
1000 MMK10,458.70000 LAK
2000 MMK20,917.40000 LAK
5000 MMK52,293.50000 LAK
10000 MMK104,587.00000 LAK