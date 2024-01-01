5,000 Kazakhstani tenges to CFA francs beac

Convert KZT to XAF at the real exchange rate

5,000 kzt
6,547 xaf

₸1.000 KZT = FCFA1.309 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:31
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / CFA Franc BEAC
1 KZT1.30948 XAF
5 KZT6.54740 XAF
10 KZT13.09480 XAF
20 KZT26.18960 XAF
50 KZT65.47400 XAF
100 KZT130.94800 XAF
250 KZT327.37000 XAF
500 KZT654.74000 XAF
1000 KZT1,309.48000 XAF
2000 KZT2,618.96000 XAF
5000 KZT6,547.40000 XAF
10000 KZT13,094.80000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 XAF0.76366 KZT
5 XAF3.81830 KZT
10 XAF7.63660 KZT
20 XAF15.27320 KZT
50 XAF38.18300 KZT
100 XAF76.36600 KZT
250 XAF190.91500 KZT
500 XAF381.83000 KZT
1000 XAF763.66000 KZT
2000 XAF1,527.32000 KZT
5000 XAF3,818.30000 KZT
10000 XAF7,636.60000 KZT