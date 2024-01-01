5 Kazakhstani tenges to Serbian dinars

Convert KZT to RSD at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = РСД0.2237 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:25
KZT to RSD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

RSD
1 KZT to RSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.22430.2282
Low0.21700.2160
Average0.22040.2211
Change2.37%-1.77%
1 KZT to RSD stats

The performance of KZT to RSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2243 and a 30 day low of 0.2170. This means the 30 day average was 0.2204. The change for KZT to RSD was 2.37.

The performance of KZT to RSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2282 and a 90 day low of 0.2160. This means the 90 day average was 0.2211. The change for KZT to RSD was -1.77.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3831.3217.790.9270.7741.6621.504
1 CAD0.72310.95512.8680.670.561.2021.088
1 SGD0.7571.047113.4730.7020.5861.2591.139
1 ZAR0.0560.0780.07410.0520.0430.0930.085

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Serbian Dinar
1 KZT0.22365 RSD
5 KZT1.11826 RSD
10 KZT2.23652 RSD
20 KZT4.47304 RSD
50 KZT11.18260 RSD
100 KZT22.36520 RSD
250 KZT55.91300 RSD
500 KZT111.82600 RSD
1000 KZT223.65200 RSD
2000 KZT447.30400 RSD
5000 KZT1,118.26000 RSD
10000 KZT2,236.52000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 RSD4.47123 KZT
5 RSD22.35615 KZT
10 RSD44.71230 KZT
20 RSD89.42460 KZT
50 RSD223.56150 KZT
100 RSD447.12300 KZT
250 RSD1,117.80750 KZT
500 RSD2,235.61500 KZT
1000 RSD4,471.23000 KZT
2000 RSD8,942.46000 KZT
5000 RSD22,356.15000 KZT
10000 RSD44,712.30000 KZT