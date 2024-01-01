100 Kazakhstani tenges to Macedonian denars

Convert KZT to MKD at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = ден0.1174 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:29
KZT to MKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

MKD
1 KZT to MKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11790.1200
Low0.11420.1142
Average0.11590.1164
Change1.97%-1.89%
1 KZT to MKD stats

The performance of KZT to MKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1179 and a 30 day low of 0.1142. This means the 30 day average was 0.1159. The change for KZT to MKD was 1.97.

The performance of KZT to MKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1200 and a 90 day low of 0.1142. This means the 90 day average was 0.1164. The change for KZT to MKD was -1.89.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Macedonian Denar
1 KZT0.11735 MKD
5 KZT0.58677 MKD
10 KZT1.17353 MKD
20 KZT2.34706 MKD
50 KZT5.86765 MKD
100 KZT11.73530 MKD
250 KZT29.33825 MKD
500 KZT58.67650 MKD
1000 KZT117.35300 MKD
2000 KZT234.70600 MKD
5000 KZT586.76500 MKD
10000 KZT1,173.53000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 MKD8.52133 KZT
5 MKD42.60665 KZT
10 MKD85.21330 KZT
20 MKD170.42660 KZT
50 MKD426.06650 KZT
100 MKD852.13300 KZT
250 MKD2,130.33250 KZT
500 MKD4,260.66500 KZT
1000 MKD8,521.33000 KZT
2000 MKD17,042.66000 KZT
5000 MKD42,606.65000 KZT
10000 MKD85,213.30000 KZT