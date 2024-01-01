10 thousand Kazakhstani tenges to Honduran lempiras

Convert KZT to HNL at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = L0.05176 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:29
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KZT to HNL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

HNL
1 KZT to HNLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05200.0523
Low0.05040.0504
Average0.05150.0517
Change-0.22%-0.99%
View full history

1 KZT to HNL stats

The performance of KZT to HNL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0520 and a 30 day low of 0.0504. This means the 30 day average was 0.0515. The change for KZT to HNL was -0.22.

The performance of KZT to HNL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0523 and a 90 day low of 0.0504. This means the 90 day average was 0.0517. The change for KZT to HNL was -0.99.

Track market ratesView KZT to HNL chart

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3821.32117.7880.9270.7741.6631.505
1 CAD0.72310.95512.8670.6710.561.2031.088
1 SGD0.7571.047113.4680.7020.5861.2591.139
1 ZAR0.0560.0780.07410.0520.0430.0930.085

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Honduran lempiras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HNL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to HNL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Honduran Lempira
1 KZT0.05176 HNL
5 KZT0.25880 HNL
10 KZT0.51759 HNL
20 KZT1.03518 HNL
50 KZT2.58796 HNL
100 KZT5.17592 HNL
250 KZT12.93980 HNL
500 KZT25.87960 HNL
1000 KZT51.75920 HNL
2000 KZT103.51840 HNL
5000 KZT258.79600 HNL
10000 KZT517.59200 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 HNL19.32020 KZT
5 HNL96.60100 KZT
10 HNL193.20200 KZT
20 HNL386.40400 KZT
50 HNL966.01000 KZT
100 HNL1,932.02000 KZT
250 HNL4,830.05000 KZT
500 HNL9,660.10000 KZT
1000 HNL19,320.20000 KZT
2000 HNL38,640.40000 KZT
5000 HNL96,601.00000 KZT
10000 HNL193,202.00000 KZT