1 thousand Kazakhstani tenges to Algerian dinars

Convert KZT to DZD at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = دج0.2750 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:38
KZT to DZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

DZD
1 KZT to DZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.27630.2838
Low0.26950.2695
Average0.27460.2773
Change-0.39%-2.96%
1 KZT to DZD stats

The performance of KZT to DZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2763 and a 30 day low of 0.2695. This means the 30 day average was 0.2746. The change for KZT to DZD was -0.39.

The performance of KZT to DZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2838 and a 90 day low of 0.2695. This means the 90 day average was 0.2773. The change for KZT to DZD was -2.96.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Algerian Dinar
1 KZT0.27503 DZD
5 KZT1.37515 DZD
10 KZT2.75030 DZD
20 KZT5.50060 DZD
50 KZT13.75150 DZD
100 KZT27.50300 DZD
250 KZT68.75750 DZD
500 KZT137.51500 DZD
1000 KZT275.03000 DZD
2000 KZT550.06000 DZD
5000 KZT1,375.15000 DZD
10000 KZT2,750.30000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 DZD3.63596 KZT
5 DZD18.17980 KZT
10 DZD36.35960 KZT
20 DZD72.71920 KZT
50 DZD181.79800 KZT
100 DZD363.59600 KZT
250 DZD908.99000 KZT
500 DZD1,817.98000 KZT
1000 DZD3,635.96000 KZT
2000 DZD7,271.92000 KZT
5000 DZD18,179.80000 KZT
10000 DZD36,359.60000 KZT