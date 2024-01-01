10 thousand Algerian dinars to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert DZD to KZT at the real exchange rate

دج1.000 DZD = ₸3.651 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:53
DZD to KZT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KZT
1 DZD to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.71003.7100
Low3.61923.5232
Average3.64233.6050
Change0.66%3.28%
1 DZD to KZT stats

The performance of DZD to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.7100 and a 30 day low of 3.6192. This means the 30 day average was 3.6423. The change for DZD to KZT was 0.66.

The performance of DZD to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.7100 and a 90 day low of 3.5232. This means the 90 day average was 3.6050. The change for DZD to KZT was 3.28.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.07990.6881.4911.6180.93621.504
1 GBP1.20311.297109.0581.7931.9461.12625.86
1 USD0.9270.771184.0751.3821.50.86819.936
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.237

How to convert Algerian dinars to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 DZD3.65078 KZT
5 DZD18.25390 KZT
10 DZD36.50780 KZT
20 DZD73.01560 KZT
50 DZD182.53900 KZT
100 DZD365.07800 KZT
250 DZD912.69500 KZT
500 DZD1,825.39000 KZT
1000 DZD3,650.78000 KZT
2000 DZD7,301.56000 KZT
5000 DZD18,253.90000 KZT
10000 DZD36,507.80000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Algerian Dinar
1 KZT0.27391 DZD
5 KZT1.36957 DZD
10 KZT2.73914 DZD
20 KZT5.47828 DZD
50 KZT13.69570 DZD
100 KZT27.39140 DZD
250 KZT68.47850 DZD
500 KZT136.95700 DZD
1000 KZT273.91400 DZD
2000 KZT547.82800 DZD
5000 KZT1,369.57000 DZD
10000 KZT2,739.14000 DZD