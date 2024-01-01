Cayman Islands dollars to Macedonian denars today

Convert KYD to MKD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 KYD = ден69.41 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:59
KYD to MKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MKD
1 KYD to MKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High69.408369.4654
Low67.112867.1128
Average68.361368.2167
Change3.24%0.45%
1 KYD to MKD stats

The performance of KYD to MKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 69.4083 and a 30 day low of 67.1128. This means the 30 day average was 68.3613. The change for KYD to MKD was 3.24.

The performance of KYD to MKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 69.4654 and a 90 day low of 67.1128. This means the 90 day average was 68.2167. The change for KYD to MKD was 0.45.

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD184.0690.9271.32117.7781.5061.3820.774
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.2110.0180.0160.009
1 EUR1.07990.70211.42619.1811.6251.4920.835
1 SGD0.75763.6240.701113.4551.141.0460.585

