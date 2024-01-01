10 thousand Kuwaiti dinars to Rwandan francs

Convert KWD to RWF at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = R₣4,418 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:01
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KWD to RWF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

RWF
1 KWD to RWFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4,421.38004,421.3800
Low4,393.11004,296.6000
Average4,407.36534,367.8684
Change0.43%2.72%
View full history

1 KWD to RWF stats

The performance of KWD to RWF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4,421.3800 and a 30 day low of 4,393.1100. This means the 30 day average was 4,407.3653. The change for KWD to RWF was 0.43.

The performance of KWD to RWF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4,421.3800 and a 90 day low of 4,296.6000. This means the 90 day average was 4,367.8684. The change for KWD to RWF was 2.72.

Track market ratesView KWD to RWF chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD184.070.92717.7951.5081.6671,710.373.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2120.0180.0220.3450.044
1 EUR1.07890.657119.1891.6261.7971,844.383.961
1 ZAR0.0564.7240.05210.0850.09496.1150.206

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinars

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Rwandan Franc
1 KWD4,417.66000 RWF
5 KWD22,088.30000 RWF
10 KWD44,176.60000 RWF
20 KWD88,353.20000 RWF
50 KWD220,883.00000 RWF
100 KWD441,766.00000 RWF
250 KWD1,104,415.00000 RWF
500 KWD2,208,830.00000 RWF
1000 KWD4,417,660.00000 RWF
2000 KWD8,835,320.00000 RWF
5000 KWD22,088,300.00000 RWF
10000 KWD44,176,600.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 RWF0.00023 KWD
5 RWF0.00113 KWD
10 RWF0.00226 KWD
20 RWF0.00453 KWD
50 RWF0.01132 KWD
100 RWF0.02264 KWD
250 RWF0.05659 KWD
500 RWF0.11318 KWD
1000 RWF0.22636 KWD
2000 RWF0.45273 KWD
5000 RWF1.13182 KWD
10000 RWF2.26364 KWD