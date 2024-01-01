10 thousand Kuwaiti dinars to Nicaraguan córdobas
Convert KWD to NIO at the real exchange rate
KWD to NIO conversion chart
1 KWD = 120.13200 NIO
|1 KWD to NIO
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|120.8120
|121.0250
|Low
|119.7070
|119.7070
|Average
|120.2519
|120.4424
|Change
|-0.24%
|0.03%
1 KWD to NIO stats
The performance of KWD to NIO in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 120.8120 and a 30 day low of 119.7070. This means the 30 day average was 120.2519. The change for KWD to NIO was -0.24.
The performance of KWD to NIO in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 121.0250 and a 90 day low of 119.7070. This means the 90 day average was 120.4424. The change for KWD to NIO was 0.03.
|Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Nicaraguan Córdoba
|1 KWD
|120.13200 NIO
|5 KWD
|600.66000 NIO
|10 KWD
|1,201.32000 NIO
|20 KWD
|2,402.64000 NIO
|50 KWD
|6,006.60000 NIO
|100 KWD
|12,013.20000 NIO
|250 KWD
|30,033.00000 NIO
|500 KWD
|60,066.00000 NIO
|1000 KWD
|120,132.00000 NIO
|2000 KWD
|240,264.00000 NIO
|5000 KWD
|600,660.00000 NIO
|10000 KWD
|1,201,320.00000 NIO