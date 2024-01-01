100 Kuwaiti dinars to Nicaraguan córdobas

Convert KWD to NIO at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = C$120.1 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:28
KWD to NIO conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

NIO
1 KWD to NIOLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High120.8120121.0250
Low119.7070119.7070
Average120.2519120.4424
Change-0.24%0.03%
1 KWD to NIO stats

The performance of KWD to NIO in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 120.8120 and a 30 day low of 119.7070. This means the 30 day average was 120.2519. The change for KWD to NIO was -0.24.

The performance of KWD to NIO in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 121.0250 and a 90 day low of 119.7070. This means the 90 day average was 120.4424. The change for KWD to NIO was 0.03.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 KWD120.13200 NIO
5 KWD600.66000 NIO
10 KWD1,201.32000 NIO
20 KWD2,402.64000 NIO
50 KWD6,006.60000 NIO
100 KWD12,013.20000 NIO
250 KWD30,033.00000 NIO
500 KWD60,066.00000 NIO
1000 KWD120,132.00000 NIO
2000 KWD240,264.00000 NIO
5000 KWD600,660.00000 NIO
10000 KWD1,201,320.00000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 NIO0.00832 KWD
5 NIO0.04162 KWD
10 NIO0.08324 KWD
20 NIO0.16648 KWD
50 NIO0.41621 KWD
100 NIO0.83242 KWD
250 NIO2.08104 KWD
500 NIO4.16208 KWD
1000 NIO8.32415 KWD
2000 NIO16.64830 KWD
5000 NIO41.62075 KWD
10000 NIO83.24150 KWD