500 Kuwaiti dinars to Malaysian ringgits

Convert KWD to MYR at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = RM14.20 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:32
KWD to MYR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MYR
1 KWD to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High14.199515.2558
Low13.505413.5054
Average13.849214.2147
Change3.09%-6.92%
1 KWD to MYR stats

The performance of KWD to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 14.1995 and a 30 day low of 13.5054. This means the 30 day average was 13.8492. The change for KWD to MYR was 3.09.

The performance of KWD to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.2558 and a 90 day low of 13.5054. This means the 90 day average was 14.2147. The change for KWD to MYR was -6.92.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 KWD14.19950 MYR
5 KWD70.99750 MYR
10 KWD141.99500 MYR
20 KWD283.99000 MYR
50 KWD709.97500 MYR
100 KWD1,419.95000 MYR
250 KWD3,549.87500 MYR
500 KWD7,099.75000 MYR
1000 KWD14,199.50000 MYR
2000 KWD28,399.00000 MYR
5000 KWD70,997.50000 MYR
10000 KWD141,995.00000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 MYR0.07042 KWD
5 MYR0.35212 KWD
10 MYR0.70425 KWD
20 MYR1.40850 KWD
50 MYR3.52125 KWD
100 MYR7.04249 KWD
250 MYR17.60623 KWD
500 MYR35.21245 KWD
1000 MYR70.42490 KWD
2000 MYR140.84980 KWD
5000 MYR352.12450 KWD
10000 MYR704.24900 KWD