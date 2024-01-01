50 Kuwaiti dinars to Isle of Man pounds

Convert KWD to IMP at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = £2.524 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:48
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KWD to IMP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

IMP
1 KWD to IMPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.52362.5796
Low2.44082.4408
Average2.48322.5043
Change2.77%-0.78%
View full history

1 KWD to IMP stats

The performance of KWD to IMP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.5236 and a 30 day low of 2.4408. This means the 30 day average was 2.4832. The change for KWD to IMP was 2.77.

The performance of KWD to IMP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.5796 and a 90 day low of 2.4408. This means the 90 day average was 2.5043. The change for KWD to IMP was -0.78.

Track market ratesView KWD to IMP chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD184.0940.92717.791.5071.6651,710.373.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2120.0180.0220.3390.044
1 EUR1.07890.679119.1831.6251.7961,844.293.961
1 ZAR0.0564.7270.05210.0850.09496.1440.206

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinars

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Isle of Man pound
1 KWD2.52359 IMP
5 KWD12.61795 IMP
10 KWD25.23590 IMP
20 KWD50.47180 IMP
50 KWD126.17950 IMP
100 KWD252.35900 IMP
250 KWD630.89750 IMP
500 KWD1,261.79500 IMP
1000 KWD2,523.59000 IMP
2000 KWD5,047.18000 IMP
5000 KWD12,617.95000 IMP
10000 KWD25,235.90000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 IMP0.39626 KWD
5 IMP1.98130 KWD
10 IMP3.96260 KWD
20 IMP7.92520 KWD
50 IMP19.81300 KWD
100 IMP39.62600 KWD
250 IMP99.06500 KWD
500 IMP198.13000 KWD
1000 IMP396.26000 KWD
2000 IMP792.52000 KWD
5000 IMP1,981.30000 KWD
10000 IMP3,962.60000 KWD