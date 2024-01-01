Comorian francs to Polish zloty today

Convert KMF to PLN at the real exchange rate

CF1.000 KMF = zł0.008835 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:25
Track the exchange rate

KMF to PLN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

PLN
1 KMF to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00880.0088
Low0.00860.0086
Average0.00870.0087
Change1.76%1.40%
View full history

1 KMF to PLN stats

The performance of KMF to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0088 and a 30 day low of 0.0086. This means the 30 day average was 0.0087. The change for KMF to PLN was 1.76.

The performance of KMF to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0088 and a 90 day low of 0.0086. This means the 90 day average was 0.0087. The change for KMF to PLN was 1.40.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Polish Zloty
1 KMF0.00883 PLN
5 KMF0.04417 PLN
10 KMF0.08835 PLN
20 KMF0.17670 PLN
50 KMF0.44174 PLN
100 KMF0.88348 PLN
250 KMF2.20869 PLN
500 KMF4.41738 PLN
1000 KMF8.83476 PLN
2000 KMF17.66952 PLN
5000 KMF44.17380 PLN
10000 KMF88.34760 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Comorian Franc
1 PLN113.18900 KMF
5 PLN565.94500 KMF
10 PLN1,131.89000 KMF
20 PLN2,263.78000 KMF
50 PLN5,659.45000 KMF
100 PLN11,318.90000 KMF
250 PLN28,297.25000 KMF
500 PLN56,594.50000 KMF
1000 PLN113,189.00000 KMF
2000 PLN226,378.00000 KMF
5000 PLN565,945.00000 KMF
10000 PLN1,131,890.00000 KMF