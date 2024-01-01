Comorian francs to Fijian dollars today

Convert KMF to FJD at the real exchange rate

CF1.000 KMF = FJ$0.004925 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:12
KMF to FJD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

FJD
1 KMF to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00500.0051
Low0.00490.0049
Average0.00500.0050
Change-1.47%-1.69%
1 KMF to FJD stats

The performance of KMF to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0050 and a 30 day low of 0.0049. This means the 30 day average was 0.0050. The change for KMF to FJD was -1.47.

The performance of KMF to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0051 and a 90 day low of 0.0049. This means the 90 day average was 0.0050. The change for KMF to FJD was -1.69.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Fijian Dollar
1 KMF0.00493 FJD
5 KMF0.02463 FJD
10 KMF0.04925 FJD
20 KMF0.09851 FJD
50 KMF0.24627 FJD
100 KMF0.49255 FJD
250 KMF1.23137 FJD
500 KMF2.46275 FJD
1000 KMF4.92549 FJD
2000 KMF9.85098 FJD
5000 KMF24.62745 FJD
10000 KMF49.25490 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Comorian Franc
1 FJD203.02500 KMF
5 FJD1,015.12500 KMF
10 FJD2,030.25000 KMF
20 FJD4,060.50000 KMF
50 FJD10,151.25000 KMF
100 FJD20,302.50000 KMF
250 FJD50,756.25000 KMF
500 FJD101,512.50000 KMF
1000 FJD203,025.00000 KMF
2000 FJD406,050.00000 KMF
5000 FJD1,015,125.00000 KMF
10000 FJD2,030,250.00000 KMF