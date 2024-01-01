Comorian francs to Chilean pesos today

Convert KMF to CLP at the real exchange rate

CF1.000 KMF = $2.071 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:08
KMF to CLP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

CLP
1 KMF to CLPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.10172.1291
Low2.03202.0320
Average2.06652.0831
Change-0.61%-1.21%
1 KMF to CLP stats

The performance of KMF to CLP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.1017 and a 30 day low of 2.0320. This means the 30 day average was 2.0665. The change for KMF to CLP was -0.61.

The performance of KMF to CLP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1291 and a 90 day low of 2.0320. This means the 90 day average was 2.0831. The change for KMF to CLP was -1.21.

How to convert Comorian francs to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Chilean Peso
1 KMF2.07084 CLP
5 KMF10.35420 CLP
10 KMF20.70840 CLP
20 KMF41.41680 CLP
50 KMF103.54200 CLP
100 KMF207.08400 CLP
250 KMF517.71000 CLP
500 KMF1,035.42000 CLP
1000 KMF2,070.84000 CLP
2000 KMF4,141.68000 CLP
5000 KMF10,354.20000 CLP
10000 KMF20,708.40000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Comorian Franc
1 CLP0.48290 KMF
5 CLP2.41448 KMF
10 CLP4.82895 KMF
20 CLP9.65790 KMF
50 CLP24.14475 KMF
100 CLP48.28950 KMF
250 CLP120.72375 KMF
500 CLP241.44750 KMF
1000 CLP482.89500 KMF
2000 CLP965.79000 KMF
5000 CLP2,414.47500 KMF
10000 CLP4,828.95000 KMF