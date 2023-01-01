50 Comorian francs to Armenian drams

Convert KMF to AMD at the real exchange rate

50 kmf
45.20 amd

1.00000 KMF = 0.90408 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.862471.09791.2431.463891.622660.9446618.7293
1 GBP1.1594611.2719105.791.697291.881371.095321.7154
1 USD0.91160.786225183.1751.334451.479180.8611517.0732
1 INR0.01095970.009452660.012022810.01604390.0177840.01035350.205268

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Comorian francs to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Comorian francs

KMF to USD

KMF to EUR

KMF to GBP

KMF to INR

KMF to JPY

KMF to RUB

KMF to AUD

KMF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Armenian Dram
1 KMF0.90408 AMD
5 KMF4.52042 AMD
10 KMF9.04084 AMD
20 KMF18.08168 AMD
50 KMF45.20420 AMD
100 KMF90.40840 AMD
250 KMF226.02100 AMD
500 KMF452.04200 AMD
1000 KMF904.08400 AMD
2000 KMF1808.16800 AMD
5000 KMF4520.42000 AMD
10000 KMF9040.84000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Comorian Franc
1 AMD1.10609 KMF
5 AMD5.53045 KMF
10 AMD11.06090 KMF
20 AMD22.12180 KMF
50 AMD55.30450 KMF
100 AMD110.60900 KMF
250 AMD276.52250 KMF
500 AMD553.04500 KMF
1000 AMD1106.09000 KMF
2000 AMD2212.18000 KMF
5000 AMD5530.45000 KMF
10000 AMD11060.90000 KMF