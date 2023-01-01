5000 Jordanian dinars to Croatian kunas

5000 jod
49496.75 hrk

1.00000 JOD = 9.89935 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:51
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Croatian Kuna
1 JOD9.89935 HRK
5 JOD49.49675 HRK
10 JOD98.99350 HRK
20 JOD197.98700 HRK
50 JOD494.96750 HRK
100 JOD989.93500 HRK
250 JOD2474.83750 HRK
500 JOD4949.67500 HRK
1000 JOD9899.35000 HRK
2000 JOD19798.70000 HRK
5000 JOD49496.75000 HRK
10000 JOD98993.50000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Jordanian Dinar
1 HRK0.10102 JOD
5 HRK0.50509 JOD
10 HRK1.01017 JOD
20 HRK2.02034 JOD
50 HRK5.05085 JOD
100 HRK10.10170 JOD
250 HRK25.25425 JOD
500 HRK50.50850 JOD
1000 HRK101.01700 JOD
2000 HRK202.03400 JOD
5000 HRK505.08500 JOD
10000 HRK1010.17000 JOD