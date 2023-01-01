10 Jordanian dinars to Gibraltar pounds

Convert JOD to GIP at the real exchange rate

10 jod
11.06 gip

1.00000 JOD = 1.10630 GIP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:40
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86131.0977591.21761.464231.621010.94425518.7363
1 GBP1.1610411.27455105.9091.700061.882091.0963121.7539
1 USD0.910950.784591183.09511.333851.476670.8601517.0679
1 INR0.01096280.009442080.012034410.01605210.01777080.01035140.205402

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Gibraltar pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GIP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to GIP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jordanian dinars

JOD to USD

JOD to CAD

JOD to SGD

JOD to ZAR

JOD to EUR

JOD to GBP

JOD to AED

JOD to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Gibraltar Pound
1 JOD1.10630 GIP
5 JOD5.53150 GIP
10 JOD11.06300 GIP
20 JOD22.12600 GIP
50 JOD55.31500 GIP
100 JOD110.63000 GIP
250 JOD276.57500 GIP
500 JOD553.15000 GIP
1000 JOD1106.30000 GIP
2000 JOD2212.60000 GIP
5000 JOD5531.50000 GIP
10000 JOD11063.00000 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Jordanian Dinar
1 GIP0.90391 JOD
5 GIP4.51956 JOD
10 GIP9.03911 JOD
20 GIP18.07822 JOD
50 GIP45.19555 JOD
100 GIP90.39110 JOD
250 GIP225.97775 JOD
500 GIP451.95550 JOD
1000 GIP903.91100 JOD
2000 GIP1807.82200 JOD
5000 GIP4519.55500 JOD
10000 GIP9039.11000 JOD