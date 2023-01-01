1 Jordanian dinar to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert JOD to BTN

1 jod
117.16 btn

1.00000 JOD = 117.15600 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:05
Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.334151.3294518.37380.91120.7851763.67261.4782
1 CAD0.74954110.99647713.77190.6829840.5885212.752761.10797
1 SGD0.7521911.00354113.82060.6853990.5906022.76251.11189
1 ZAR0.05442550.07261150.072355710.04959250.04273350.1998820.0804513

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 JOD117.15600 BTN
5 JOD585.78000 BTN
10 JOD1171.56000 BTN
20 JOD2343.12000 BTN
50 JOD5857.80000 BTN
100 JOD11715.60000 BTN
250 JOD29289.00000 BTN
500 JOD58578.00000 BTN
1000 JOD117156.00000 BTN
2000 JOD234312.00000 BTN
5000 JOD585780.00000 BTN
10000 JOD1171560.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Jordanian Dinar
1 BTN0.00854 JOD
5 BTN0.04268 JOD
10 BTN0.08536 JOD
20 BTN0.17071 JOD
50 BTN0.42678 JOD
100 BTN0.85356 JOD
250 BTN2.13390 JOD
500 BTN4.26780 JOD
1000 BTN8.53560 JOD
2000 BTN17.07120 JOD
5000 BTN42.67800 JOD
10000 BTN85.35600 JOD