5 Jamaican dollars to Nigerian nairas

Convert JMD to NGN at the real exchange rate

5 jmd
25.54 ngn

1.00000 JMD = 5.10874 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:28
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1144.2551.483131.330950.912318.47650.7848371.33725
1 JPY0.0069321710.01028130.009226370.006324310.1280820.005440620.00927004
1 AUD0.6742597.263910.8973930.61510712.45780.5291760.901641
1 SGD0.751343108.3851.1143410.68543813.88220.5896821.00473

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollars

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Nigerian Naira
1 JMD5.10874 NGN
5 JMD25.54370 NGN
10 JMD51.08740 NGN
20 JMD102.17480 NGN
50 JMD255.43700 NGN
100 JMD510.87400 NGN
250 JMD1277.18500 NGN
500 JMD2554.37000 NGN
1000 JMD5108.74000 NGN
2000 JMD10217.48000 NGN
5000 JMD25543.70000 NGN
10000 JMD51087.40000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Jamaican Dollar
1 NGN0.19574 JMD
5 NGN0.97872 JMD
10 NGN1.95743 JMD
20 NGN3.91486 JMD
50 NGN9.78715 JMD
100 NGN19.57430 JMD
250 NGN48.93575 JMD
500 NGN97.87150 JMD
1000 NGN195.74300 JMD
2000 NGN391.48600 JMD
5000 NGN978.71500 JMD
10000 NGN1957.43000 JMD