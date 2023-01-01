1 Jamaican dollar to Malaysian ringgits

Convert JMD to MYR at the real exchange rate

1 jmd
0.03 myr

1.00000 JMD = 0.03029 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:22
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8602251.09691.1651.466121.625990.94652518.7575
1 GBP1.1624911.27405105.9751.70431.890141.1003221.8047
1 USD0.912450.784899183.17971.33771.483570.8636517.1145
1 INR0.01096910.009436180.012022210.0160820.01783570.01038290.205753

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollar

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 JMD0.03029 MYR
5 JMD0.15147 MYR
10 JMD0.30294 MYR
20 JMD0.60588 MYR
50 JMD1.51471 MYR
100 JMD3.02942 MYR
250 JMD7.57355 MYR
500 JMD15.14710 MYR
1000 JMD30.29420 MYR
2000 JMD60.58840 MYR
5000 JMD151.47100 MYR
10000 JMD302.94200 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Jamaican Dollar
1 MYR33.00960 JMD
5 MYR165.04800 JMD
10 MYR330.09600 JMD
20 MYR660.19200 JMD
50 MYR1650.48000 JMD
100 MYR3300.96000 JMD
250 MYR8252.40000 JMD
500 MYR16504.80000 JMD
1000 MYR33009.60000 JMD
2000 MYR66019.20000 JMD
5000 MYR165048.00000 JMD
10000 MYR330096.00000 JMD