5 Jamaican dollars to Icelandic krónas

Convert JMD to ISK at the real exchange rate

5 jmd
4.45 isk

1.00000 JMD = 0.89029 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:43
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Icelandic Króna
1 JMD0.89029 ISK
5 JMD4.45144 ISK
10 JMD8.90289 ISK
20 JMD17.80578 ISK
50 JMD44.51445 ISK
100 JMD89.02890 ISK
250 JMD222.57225 ISK
500 JMD445.14450 ISK
1000 JMD890.28900 ISK
2000 JMD1780.57800 ISK
5000 JMD4451.44500 ISK
10000 JMD8902.89000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Jamaican Dollar
1 ISK1.12323 JMD
5 ISK5.61615 JMD
10 ISK11.23230 JMD
20 ISK22.46460 JMD
50 ISK56.16150 JMD
100 ISK112.32300 JMD
250 ISK280.80750 JMD
500 ISK561.61500 JMD
1000 ISK1123.23000 JMD
2000 ISK2246.46000 JMD
5000 ISK5616.15000 JMD
10000 ISK11232.30000 JMD