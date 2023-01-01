100 Jamaican dollars to Icelandic krónas

Convert JMD to ISK at the real exchange rate

100 jmd
89.02 isk

1.00000 JMD = 0.89019 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1144.5851.484451.331550.913218.48330.7858241.33825
1 JPY0.0069163510.0102670.009209460.006315920.1278370.005435030.0092558
1 AUD0.6736597.399710.8969990.61517712.45130.529370.901512
1 SGD0.751004108.5841.1148310.68581813.8810.5901571.00503

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollars

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Icelandic Króna
1 JMD0.89019 ISK
5 JMD4.45096 ISK
10 JMD8.90192 ISK
20 JMD17.80384 ISK
50 JMD44.50960 ISK
100 JMD89.01920 ISK
250 JMD222.54800 ISK
500 JMD445.09600 ISK
1000 JMD890.19200 ISK
2000 JMD1780.38400 ISK
5000 JMD4450.96000 ISK
10000 JMD8901.92000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Jamaican Dollar
1 ISK1.12335 JMD
5 ISK5.61675 JMD
10 ISK11.23350 JMD
20 ISK22.46700 JMD
50 ISK56.16750 JMD
100 ISK112.33500 JMD
250 ISK280.83750 JMD
500 ISK561.67500 JMD
1000 ISK1123.35000 JMD
2000 ISK2246.70000 JMD
5000 ISK5616.75000 JMD
10000 ISK11233.50000 JMD