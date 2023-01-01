5000 Jamaican dollars to Guatemalan quetzals

Convert JMD to GTQ at the real exchange rate

5,000 jmd
252.60 gtq

1.00000 JMD = 0.05052 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.860171.0944591.03021.463771.624660.9470918.7203
1 GBP1.1625611.27235105.8271.70171.888741.1010521.7633
1 USD0.91370.785947183.17441.337451.484450.8653517.1048
1 INR0.01098540.009449390.012022910.01608010.01784740.0104040.20565

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollars

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 JMD0.05052 GTQ
5 JMD0.25260 GTQ
10 JMD0.50520 GTQ
20 JMD1.01040 GTQ
50 JMD2.52601 GTQ
100 JMD5.05202 GTQ
250 JMD12.63005 GTQ
500 JMD25.26010 GTQ
1000 JMD50.52020 GTQ
2000 JMD101.04040 GTQ
5000 JMD252.60100 GTQ
10000 JMD505.20200 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Jamaican Dollar
1 GTQ19.79410 JMD
5 GTQ98.97050 JMD
10 GTQ197.94100 JMD
20 GTQ395.88200 JMD
50 GTQ989.70500 JMD
100 GTQ1979.41000 JMD
250 GTQ4948.52500 JMD
500 GTQ9897.05000 JMD
1000 GTQ19794.10000 JMD
2000 GTQ39588.20000 JMD
5000 GTQ98970.50000 JMD
10000 GTQ197941.00000 JMD