5000 Jamaican dollars to Swiss francs

Convert JMD to CHF at the real exchange rate

5,000 jmd
27.97 chf

1.00000 JMD = 0.00559 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1144.7451.4851.332250.9142518.49020.7871231.33895
1 JPY0.006908710.01025940.009204120.006315920.1277430.0054380.00925041
1 AUD0.673497.471310.8971370.6156812.45130.5300480.901649
1 SGD0.75061108.6471.1146610.68627213.87890.5908221.00503

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollars

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 JMD0.00559 CHF
5 JMD0.02797 CHF
10 JMD0.05594 CHF
20 JMD0.11188 CHF
50 JMD0.27970 CHF
100 JMD0.55941 CHF
250 JMD1.39851 CHF
500 JMD2.79703 CHF
1000 JMD5.59406 CHF
2000 JMD11.18812 CHF
5000 JMD27.97030 CHF
10000 JMD55.94060 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Jamaican Dollar
1 CHF178.76100 JMD
5 CHF893.80500 JMD
10 CHF1787.61000 JMD
20 CHF3575.22000 JMD
50 CHF8938.05000 JMD
100 CHF17876.10000 JMD
250 CHF44690.25000 JMD
500 CHF89380.50000 JMD
1000 CHF178761.00000 JMD
2000 CHF357522.00000 JMD
5000 CHF893805.00000 JMD
10000 CHF1787610.00000 JMD