10 thousand Jamaican dollars to Australian dollars

Convert JMD to AUD at the real exchange rate

10000 jmd
95.96 aud

1.00000 JMD = 0.00960 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1144.731.485441.332350.9145518.49070.7871851.33875
1 JPY0.0069094210.01026350.009205760.006319120.127760.005438990.00924998
1 AUD0.673297.432210.8969380.61566612.44790.5299330.901247
1 SGD0.750554108.6281.114910.68640913.87830.5908241.0048

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollars

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Australian Dollar
1 JMD0.00960 AUD
5 JMD0.04798 AUD
10 JMD0.09596 AUD
20 JMD0.19192 AUD
50 JMD0.47980 AUD
100 JMD0.95960 AUD
250 JMD2.39900 AUD
500 JMD4.79800 AUD
1000 JMD9.59601 AUD
2000 JMD19.19202 AUD
5000 JMD47.98005 AUD
10000 JMD95.96010 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 AUD104.21000 JMD
5 AUD521.05000 JMD
10 AUD1042.10000 JMD
20 AUD2084.20000 JMD
50 AUD5210.50000 JMD
100 AUD10421.00000 JMD
250 AUD26052.50000 JMD
500 AUD52105.00000 JMD
1000 AUD104210.00000 JMD
2000 AUD208420.00000 JMD
5000 AUD521050.00000 JMD
10000 AUD1042100.00000 JMD