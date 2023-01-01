1 thousand Jersey pounds to Tongan paʻangas

Convert JEP to TOP at the real exchange rate

1000 jep
2972.16 top

1.00000 JEP = 2.97216 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:58
How to convert Jersey pounds to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Tongan Paʻanga
1 JEP2.97216 TOP
5 JEP14.86080 TOP
10 JEP29.72160 TOP
20 JEP59.44320 TOP
50 JEP148.60800 TOP
100 JEP297.21600 TOP
250 JEP743.04000 TOP
500 JEP1486.08000 TOP
1000 JEP2972.16000 TOP
2000 JEP5944.32000 TOP
5000 JEP14860.80000 TOP
10000 JEP29721.60000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Jersey pound
1 TOP0.33646 JEP
5 TOP1.68228 JEP
10 TOP3.36456 JEP
20 TOP6.72912 JEP
50 TOP16.82280 JEP
100 TOP33.64560 JEP
250 TOP84.11400 JEP
500 TOP168.22800 JEP
1000 TOP336.45600 JEP
2000 TOP672.91200 JEP
5000 TOP1682.28000 JEP
10000 TOP3364.56000 JEP