5 Jersey pounds to Qatari rials

Convert JEP to QAR at the real exchange rate

5 jep
23.15 qar

1.00000 JEP = 4.62996 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.861411.0940591.00191.464441.625990.94749518.7243
1 GBP1.1608911.27005105.6411.700031.887571.0999321.7365
1 USD0.914050.787371183.17891.338551.486220.8660517.1147
1 INR0.01098880.009465990.012022310.01609240.01786770.01041190.205758

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pounds

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Qatari Rial
1 JEP4.62996 QAR
5 JEP23.14980 QAR
10 JEP46.29960 QAR
20 JEP92.59920 QAR
50 JEP231.49800 QAR
100 JEP462.99600 QAR
250 JEP1157.49000 QAR
500 JEP2314.98000 QAR
1000 JEP4629.96000 QAR
2000 JEP9259.92000 QAR
5000 JEP23149.80000 QAR
10000 JEP46299.60000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Jersey pound
1 QAR0.21598 JEP
5 QAR1.07992 JEP
10 QAR2.15984 JEP
20 QAR4.31968 JEP
50 QAR10.79920 JEP
100 QAR21.59840 JEP
250 QAR53.99600 JEP
500 QAR107.99200 JEP
1000 QAR215.98400 JEP
2000 QAR431.96800 JEP
5000 QAR1079.92000 JEP
10000 QAR2159.84000 JEP