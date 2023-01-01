20 Jersey pounds to Malaysian ringgits

Convert JEP to MYR at the real exchange rate

20 jep
118.79 myr

1.00000 JEP = 5.93974 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.861671.0940591.03051.4641.625510.94791518.7318
1 GBP1.1605411.26965105.6411.698981.886411.1000921.7383
1 USD0.914050.787619183.20511.338151.485770.8664517.1215
1 INR0.01098530.009465990.012018510.01608250.01785680.01041340.205775

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pounds

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Malaysian Ringgit
1 JEP5.93974 MYR
5 JEP29.69870 MYR
10 JEP59.39740 MYR
20 JEP118.79480 MYR
50 JEP296.98700 MYR
100 JEP593.97400 MYR
250 JEP1484.93500 MYR
500 JEP2969.87000 MYR
1000 JEP5939.74000 MYR
2000 JEP11879.48000 MYR
5000 JEP29698.70000 MYR
10000 JEP59397.40000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Jersey pound
1 MYR0.16836 JEP
5 MYR0.84179 JEP
10 MYR1.68358 JEP
20 MYR3.36716 JEP
50 MYR8.41790 JEP
100 MYR16.83580 JEP
250 MYR42.08950 JEP
500 MYR84.17900 JEP
1000 MYR168.35800 JEP
2000 MYR336.71600 JEP
5000 MYR841.79000 JEP
10000 MYR1683.58000 JEP