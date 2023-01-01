1 Jersey pound to Cambodian riels

Convert JEP to KHR at the real exchange rate

1 jep
5216.21 khr

1.00000 JEP = 5216.21000 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:42
1 EUR10.8621651.094291.00691.46531.625730.94791518.7337
1 GBP1.1598711.26915105.5581.699581.885671.0994621.729
1 USD0.91390.787929183.17211.339151.485770.8663517.1209
1 INR0.01098820.009473480.012023310.0161010.01786380.01041640.205849

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Cambodian Riel
1 JEP5216.21000 KHR
5 JEP26081.05000 KHR
10 JEP52162.10000 KHR
20 JEP104324.20000 KHR
50 JEP260810.50000 KHR
100 JEP521621.00000 KHR
250 JEP1304052.50000 KHR
500 JEP2608105.00000 KHR
1000 JEP5216210.00000 KHR
2000 JEP10432420.00000 KHR
5000 JEP26081050.00000 KHR
10000 JEP52162100.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Jersey pound
1 KHR0.00019 JEP
5 KHR0.00096 JEP
10 KHR0.00192 JEP
20 KHR0.00383 JEP
50 KHR0.00959 JEP
100 KHR0.01917 JEP
250 KHR0.04793 JEP
500 KHR0.09585 JEP
1000 KHR0.19171 JEP
2000 KHR0.38342 JEP
5000 KHR0.95855 JEP
10000 KHR1.91710 JEP