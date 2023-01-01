50 Cambodian riels to Jersey pounds

Convert KHR to JEP at the real exchange rate

50 khr
0.01 jep

1.00000 KHR = 0.00019 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:23
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.862391.0969591.22291.463931.622590.9447518.7263
1 GBP1.1595711.272105.781.697551.881521.095521.7146
1 USD0.911650.786164183.16051.334551.479180.8612517.0712
1 INR0.01096220.009453570.012024910.01604790.01778710.01035650.20528

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Jersey pound
1 KHR0.00019 JEP
5 KHR0.00096 JEP
10 KHR0.00191 JEP
20 KHR0.00383 JEP
50 KHR0.00956 JEP
100 KHR0.01913 JEP
250 KHR0.04782 JEP
500 KHR0.09564 JEP
1000 KHR0.19128 JEP
2000 KHR0.38256 JEP
5000 KHR0.95640 JEP
10000 KHR1.91281 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Cambodian Riel
1 JEP5227.92000 KHR
5 JEP26139.60000 KHR
10 JEP52279.20000 KHR
20 JEP104558.40000 KHR
50 JEP261396.00000 KHR
100 JEP522792.00000 KHR
250 JEP1306980.00000 KHR
500 JEP2613960.00000 KHR
1000 JEP5227920.00000 KHR
2000 JEP10455840.00000 KHR
5000 JEP26139600.00000 KHR
10000 JEP52279200.00000 KHR