10 Jersey pounds to Hungarian forints

Convert JEP to HUF at the real exchange rate

10 jep
4,444 huf

1.00000 JEP = 444.36300 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:28
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8626151.0942591.01741.465261.626050.9477318.7576
1 GBP1.1592711.26855105.5151.698651.885061.0986721.7455
1 USD0.913850.788302183.17791.339051.485990.8660517.142
1 INR0.01098690.00947730.012022410.01609860.01786530.0104120.206088

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pounds

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Hungarian Forint
1 JEP444.36300 HUF
5 JEP2221.81500 HUF
10 JEP4443.63000 HUF
20 JEP8887.26000 HUF
50 JEP22218.15000 HUF
100 JEP44436.30000 HUF
250 JEP111090.75000 HUF
500 JEP222181.50000 HUF
1000 JEP444363.00000 HUF
2000 JEP888726.00000 HUF
5000 JEP2221815.00000 HUF
10000 JEP4443630.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Jersey pound
2000 HUF4.50082 JEP
5000 HUF11.25205 JEP
10000 HUF22.50410 JEP
15000 HUF33.75615 JEP
20000 HUF45.00820 JEP
30000 HUF67.51230 JEP
40000 HUF90.01640 JEP
50000 HUF112.52050 JEP
60000 HUF135.02460 JEP
100000 HUF225.04100 JEP
150000 HUF337.56150 JEP
200000 HUF450.08200 JEP