Convert GNF to ZAR at the real exchange rate

10 Guinean francs to South African rand

10 gnf
0.02 zar

GFr1.000 GNF = R0.002113 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.07389.5631.4651.6110.95919.285
1 GBP1.18311.27105.9631.7341.9061.13522.817
1 USD0.9320.787183.4391.3651.5010.89417.967
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guinean francs

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / South African Rand
1 GNF0.00211 ZAR
5 GNF0.01056 ZAR
10 GNF0.02113 ZAR
20 GNF0.04226 ZAR
50 GNF0.10564 ZAR
100 GNF0.21128 ZAR
250 GNF0.52819 ZAR
500 GNF1.05639 ZAR
1000 GNF2.11277 ZAR
2000 GNF4.22554 ZAR
5000 GNF10.56385 ZAR
10000 GNF21.12770 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Guinean Franc
1 ZAR473.31200 GNF
5 ZAR2,366.56000 GNF
10 ZAR4,733.12000 GNF
20 ZAR9,466.24000 GNF
50 ZAR23,665.60000 GNF
100 ZAR47,331.20000 GNF
250 ZAR118,328.00000 GNF
500 ZAR236,656.00000 GNF
1000 ZAR473,312.00000 GNF
2000 ZAR946,624.00000 GNF
5000 ZAR2,366,560.00000 GNF
10000 ZAR4,733,120.00000 GNF