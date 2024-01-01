Convert GNF to USD at the real exchange rate

5 Guinean francs to US dollars

5 gnf
0.00 usd

GFr1.000 GNF = $0.0001163 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:32
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07389.5241.4651.6090.95819.241
1 GBP1.18211.269105.8561.7321.9031.13322.751
1 USD0.9320.788183.4331.3651.50.89317.932
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / US Dollar
1 GNF0.00012 USD
5 GNF0.00058 USD
10 GNF0.00116 USD
20 GNF0.00233 USD
50 GNF0.00581 USD
100 GNF0.01163 USD
250 GNF0.02907 USD
500 GNF0.05813 USD
1000 GNF0.11627 USD
2000 GNF0.23254 USD
5000 GNF0.58134 USD
10000 GNF1.16268 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Guinean Franc
1 USD8,600.83000 GNF
5 USD43,004.15000 GNF
10 USD86,008.30000 GNF
20 USD172,016.60000 GNF
50 USD430,041.50000 GNF
100 USD860,083.00000 GNF
250 USD2,150,207.50000 GNF
500 USD4,300,415.00000 GNF
1000 USD8,600,830.00000 GNF
2000 USD17,201,660.00000 GNF
5000 USD43,004,150.00000 GNF
10000 USD86,008,300.00000 GNF