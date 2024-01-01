500 Guinean francs to Icelandic krónas

Convert GNF to ISK at the real exchange rate

500 gnf
8.08 isk

GFr1.000 GNF = kr0.01616 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:47
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.07389.4991.4641.6090.95819.243
1 GBP1.18311.269105.8841.7321.9041.13322.767
1 USD0.9320.788183.4491.3651.50.89317.943
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

How to convert Guinean francs to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Icelandic Króna
1 GNF0.01616 ISK
5 GNF0.08082 ISK
10 GNF0.16164 ISK
20 GNF0.32328 ISK
50 GNF0.80821 ISK
100 GNF1.61641 ISK
250 GNF4.04103 ISK
500 GNF8.08205 ISK
1000 GNF16.16410 ISK
2000 GNF32.32820 ISK
5000 GNF80.82050 ISK
10000 GNF161.64100 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Guinean Franc
1 ISK61.86530 GNF
5 ISK309.32650 GNF
10 ISK618.65300 GNF
20 ISK1,237.30600 GNF
50 ISK3,093.26500 GNF
100 ISK6,186.53000 GNF
250 ISK15,466.32500 GNF
500 ISK30,932.65000 GNF
1000 ISK61,865.30000 GNF
2000 ISK123,730.60000 GNF
5000 ISK309,326.50000 GNF
10000 ISK618,653.00000 GNF