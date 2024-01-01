Convert GNF to GBP at the real exchange rate

5,000 Guinean francs to British pounds sterling

5,000 gnf
0.46 gbp

GFr1.000 GNF = £0.00009165 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07389.5371.4651.610.95819.246
1 GBP1.18211.269105.8491.7321.9031.13322.753
1 USD0.9320.788183.4341.3651.50.89317.934
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guinean francs

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / British Pound Sterling
1 GNF0.00009 GBP
5 GNF0.00046 GBP
10 GNF0.00092 GBP
20 GNF0.00183 GBP
50 GNF0.00458 GBP
100 GNF0.00916 GBP
250 GNF0.02291 GBP
500 GNF0.04582 GBP
1000 GNF0.09165 GBP
2000 GNF0.18329 GBP
5000 GNF0.45823 GBP
10000 GNF0.91647 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Guinean Franc
1 GBP10,911.40000 GNF
5 GBP54,557.00000 GNF
10 GBP109,114.00000 GNF
20 GBP218,228.00000 GNF
50 GBP545,570.00000 GNF
100 GBP1,091,140.00000 GNF
250 GBP2,727,850.00000 GNF
500 GBP5,455,700.00000 GNF
1000 GBP10,911,400.00000 GNF
2000 GBP21,822,800.00000 GNF
5000 GBP54,557,000.00000 GNF
10000 GBP109,114,000.00000 GNF