Convert GMD to JPY at the real exchange rate

5,000 Gambian dalasis to Japanese yen

5,000 gmd
11,706 jpy

D1.000 GMD = ¥2.341 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:56
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07489.6291.4661.6120.95819.237
1 GBP1.18211.269105.9211.7321.9051.13222.733
1 USD0.9310.788183.4381.3641.5010.89217.908
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasis

GMD to USD

GMD to EUR

GMD to GBP

GMD to INR

GMD to JPY

GMD to RUB

GMD to AUD

GMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Japanese Yen
1 GMD2.34126 JPY
5 GMD11.70630 JPY
10 GMD23.41260 JPY
20 GMD46.82520 JPY
50 GMD117.06300 JPY
100 GMD234.12600 JPY
250 GMD585.31500 JPY
500 GMD1,170.63000 JPY
1000 GMD2,341.26000 JPY
2000 GMD4,682.52000 JPY
5000 GMD11,706.30000 JPY
10000 GMD23,412.60000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Gambian Dalasi
100 JPY42.71210 GMD
1000 JPY427.12100 GMD
1500 JPY640.68150 GMD
2000 JPY854.24200 GMD
3000 JPY1,281.36300 GMD
5000 JPY2,135.60500 GMD
5400 JPY2,306.45340 GMD
10000 JPY4,271.21000 GMD
15000 JPY6,406.81500 GMD
20000 JPY8,542.42000 GMD
25000 JPY10,678.02500 GMD
30000 JPY12,813.63000 GMD