Convert GMD to AUD at the real exchange rate

1 thousand Gambian dalasis to Australian dollars

1,000 gmd
22.04 aud

D1.000 GMD = A$0.02204 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:09
How to convert Gambian dalasis to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Australian Dollar
1 GMD0.02204 AUD
5 GMD0.11019 AUD
10 GMD0.22039 AUD
20 GMD0.44078 AUD
50 GMD1.10195 AUD
100 GMD2.20389 AUD
250 GMD5.50973 AUD
500 GMD11.01945 AUD
1000 GMD22.03890 AUD
2000 GMD44.07780 AUD
5000 GMD110.19450 AUD
10000 GMD220.38900 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Gambian Dalasi
1 AUD45.37430 GMD
5 AUD226.87150 GMD
10 AUD453.74300 GMD
20 AUD907.48600 GMD
50 AUD2,268.71500 GMD
100 AUD4,537.43000 GMD
250 AUD11,343.57500 GMD
500 AUD22,687.15000 GMD
1000 AUD45,374.30000 GMD
2000 AUD90,748.60000 GMD
5000 AUD226,871.50000 GMD
10000 AUD453,743.00000 GMD